5 things to know for April 3: Taiwan earthquake, Storm watch, Gaza, Trump immunity, Taxes

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Hey you. Yes, you. Thanks to your loyal readership, 5 Things has been nominated for a Webby Award! Winners are selected via a popular vote, so you can help us by casting a ballot here for 5 Things.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Taiwan earthquake

Taiwan was struck by a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake today that killed at least nine people and injured hundreds of others. The tremor shook the island’s east coast, hitting at 7:58 a.m. local time around 11 miles south of Hualien city and at a shallow depth of 21 miles, according to the US Geological Survey. Rescuers are working to free dozens of people trapped in highway tunnels after the island was hit by its strongest quake in 25 years. At least 100 buildings have been damaged, according to local officials, though the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

2. Storm watch

More than 275,000 homes and businesses across West Virginia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan were without power Tuesday night after a powerful system of thunderstorms swept through parts of the Ohio Valley. The storms brought damaging winds, dangerous hail and reported tornadoes across West Virginia, according to Gov. Jim Justice, who declared a state of emergency Tuesday in several counties. Forecasts show the storms will shift toward the East Coast today, where more than 35 million people are under severe weather threats, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

3. Gaza

An Israeli airstrike has killed seven aid workers from the nonprofit World Central Kitchen as they were delivering food to starving civilians in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military “unintentionally struck innocent people” and the Israel Defense Forces pledged to investigate. Those killed include a dual US-Canada national, as well as people from Australia, Poland, three from the UK, and a Palestinian, the aid group said. The Washington-headquartered charity was one of the few organizations delivering desperately needed food in Gaza — where aid agencies warn half of the population is on the brink of starvation. President Joe Biden said he is “outraged” by the incident and called on the probe to “bring accountability.”

4. Trump immunity

Most Americans are largely unconvinced that former President Donald Trump should be granted immunity from prosecution, according to a new Marquette Law School poll. The poll found that 56% backed the Supreme Court’s decision last month to keep Trump on the ballot despite claims he violated the “insurrectionist ban” in the 14th Amendment. However, 62% of respondents opposed granting “former presidents” immunity. The poll landed as the justices prepare to hear arguments this month in a blockbuster dispute over whether Trump may claim immunity from special counsel Jack Smith’s election subversion case in what will be one of the most closely watched cases of the year.

5. Taxes

Your 2023 tax returns are due in two weeks — unless you’re among the millions of people who, for different reasons, are granted more time to file later this year. Taxpayers who choose the six-month extension option don’t need to give the IRS any explanation as to why they want more time. However, you should still pay all your taxes owed for 2023 by the April 15 deadline or you may be hit with a failure-to-pay penalty. Another large group of people who don’t have to file by Tax Day are those who live in or do business in a locality that was declared a federal disaster area last year. The IRS has already received more than 80 million income tax returns for 2023, data shows, but that is only about half of the total returns it is still expecting to be filed.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Costco begins offering Ozempic prescriptions to some members

The warehouse retailer known for its $1.50 hot dogs is now offering $179 Ozempic prescriptions. Oh, the irony.

JetBlue’s new checked bag fees now depend on the day

The airline is rolling out fees that vary depending on the day of departure, with prices reaching up to $50 a bag on peak dates.

Artists lash out against ‘enormous’ AI threats that ‘sabotage creativity’

More than 200 artists — including Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj — are speaking out against artificial intelligence-related threats in the music industry.

Deep-sea expedition captures stunning images of creatures in Pacific mining zone

A part of the Pacific Ocean earmarked for deep-sea mining is home to a surprising variety of life. See some of the colorful creatures here.

Why it’s ok to give things up

Are you forcing yourself to continue learning a language? Or continuing a friendship that leaves you feeling drained? If so, read these tips from a psychoanalyst who studies the science of letting things go.

TODAY’S NUMBER

18%

That’s roughly the percentage of American adults that are battling depression, a 2023 Gallup report found. This week, the FDA cleared the first prescription digital treatment for major depressive disorder. The app, called Rejoyn, uses a form of cognitive-emotional training to help manage depressive symptoms.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We can’t waste time anymore.”

— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, warning that Ukraine is scrambling “to find some way not to retreat” from Russian forces as US aid remains stalled. Zelensky also signed a law Tuesday lowering the minimum draft age from 27 to 25, potentially boosting the number of men available to fight Russia’s invasion.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Original Sherlock Holmes manuscript set to hit the auction block

This rare literary treasure is expected to fetch more than $1 million at auction!

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.