5 things to know for April 4: Eclipse, US-Israeli relations, Taiwan earthquake, Trump, Immigration

(CNN) — Egg prices are rising again, fueled by a short supply caused by an outbreak of bird flu. The cost of specialty eggs — which include enhanced, cage-free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised and brown — will also remain stubbornly high for the foreseeable future.

1. Eclipse

The highly anticipated solar eclipse is just days away but many people are scrambling to make — or modify — plans due to changes in the forecast for Monday’s event. Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley, including in the path of totality. These storms could obscure the view for some but are more likely to bring risks for post-eclipse travelers. Totality, when the moon will entirely block the sun, will occur along a more than 100-mile-wide path from Texas to Maine, passing over cities like Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, New York. But parts of Texas — including Dallas — Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana are at an increased risk of thunderstorms with heavy clouds as the event draws near.

2. US-Israeli relations

President Joe Biden will speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call today as the rift between the two men deepens over the war in Gaza. The call comes days after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers from the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, drawing international condemnation. In the aftermath of those deaths, a senior White House official said Biden is “angry” and “increasingly frustrated” — and fully prepared to make all of that known to Netanyahu today. Still, the White House has emphasized that the US’ stance in supporting Israel’s military operation remains unchanged.

3. Taiwan earthquake

Rescuers are working to reach more than 600 people stranded in eastern Taiwan after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the island’s east coast Wednesday. At least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured in the quake, which also caused landslides. At least 42 others are missing, Taiwan’s National Fire Agency said today. The quake was followed by strong aftershocks, including a 6.4-magnitude tremor. Multiple aftershocks as strong as magnitude 7 are expected in the coming days.

4. Trump

The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s upcoming New York criminal trial denied his motion to delay its start until after the Supreme Court rules on Trump’s presidential immunity claim. This means that Trump’s trial related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels will begin with jury selection on April 15. Meanwhile, US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the federal bench by Trump in 2020, is facing questions about her pace in hearing Trump’s classified documents case in Florida. Critics accuse Cannon of — purposely or not — playing into Trump’s strategy of delaying the trial until after the election. If Trump wins the White House, he will presumably make the case go away.

5. Immigration

Dozens of migrants who were unexpectedly flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in 2022 can sue the transport company, a federal judge has ruled. The destination of the flights, arranged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was a surprise to both the migrants and residents of the Massachusetts island, according to the lawsuit. Some of the migrants allege they were initially told they would be flown to “a city in the Northeast” and “if they got on the flight, they would be provided with stable housing, work, educational resources,” according to the order. In recent months, a slew of Republican governors have moved to transport migrants to more liberal cities such as New York, Chicago and Denver in protest of what they’ve described as a failure of the federal government to manage the crisis at the US-Mexico border.

Amazon’s cashier-less technology was supposed to revolutionize grocery shopping

But experts say the concept is past its prime.

Angel Reese announces that she is leaving LSU for the WNBA

The LSU basketball star is heading to the WNBA draft, which takes place on April 15. Read her statement here.

A fifth ‘Matrix’ movie is in the works and, no, this is not a simulation

Details on the plot and casting have yet to be announced, but we do know who will write and direct the film.

China reopens Mount Everest access to foreigners

For the first time since the pandemic, China is allowing foreign climbers to access Mount Everest via Tibet. Here’s why some people prefer the Tibet route as opposed to the more well-known Nepal route.

These US restaurants and chefs are 2024 James Beard Award finalists

A New Orleans Senegalese restaurant and a West Texas barbecue joint are among the finalists for the coveted James Beard Awards.

50%

That’s roughly how much Disney’s stock price has increased over the past six months, though some investors had hoped for higher returns. At a shareholder meeting Wednesday, Disney won a proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company’s board of directors. Disney CEO Bob Iger said he is now “eager to focus 100% attention” on growth priorities for the company.

“I consider myself very lucky.”

— Larry DeSantis, one of the last people to make it off Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge before it collapsed last week. Following the catastrophic accident, experts say another structure — the Chesapeake Bay Bridge near Annapolis — could also be at risk of collapse if hit by a container ship.

Father’s fashion choices for daughter go viral

Many parents have experienced at least one child meltdown — or perhaps more than they’d like to count. Watch this dad’s adorable trick for avoiding temper tantrums over what his 5-year-old wants to wear.

