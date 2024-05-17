Atlanta Police officer arrested in fatal shooting of Lyft driver

By Sara Smart and Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A former Atlanta police officer is accused of fatally shooting a Lyft driver this week, and afterward he reportedly told a witness he believed the driver was kidnapping him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Union City Police arrested Atlanta police officer Koby Minor Wednesday, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Minor resigned from the department later that day.

Minor was charged with murder and aggravated assault after shooting his Lyft driver, a release from the Union City Police Department said.

The Lyft driver was identified by authorities as Reginald Folks and was pronounced dead at the scene. The affidavit said he was shot in the head.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Folks’ loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our support during this difficult time,” Lyft said in a statement shared with CNN. “We stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation and have permanently banned the rider’s account from the Lyft community.”

A passerby who saw Minor waving his hand on the side of Stonewall Tell Road in Union City called police, the affidavit said.

Minor told the passerby he believed he was getting kidnapped by Folks, according to the affidavit.

Minor recounted to police he had gotten in the Lyft after leaving another police officer’s home that evening. He told officers Folks was talking on the phone through his car’s Bluetooth in an unknown language and Minor said he “heard what he thought was another voice in his ear talking to him but did not say what the voice said.”

Minor told police he then asked Folks to stop the car but he continued to drive. When they came to a red light, Minor tried to unlock and open the door but he could not get the door open.

He then added Folks turned around and attempted to reach in the back seat, which is when Minor shot him. He fired approximately three shots, broke the window of the vehicle, and exited.

Minor is being held in Fulton County Jail.

CNN has been unable to determine if Minor has obtained legal representation.

The Atlanta Police Department hired Minor in 2018 and was on unpaid administrative leave during the time of his arrest this week, the department statement said. He was previously arrested in Milton in December 2023, and he was relieved of his department-issued firearm as a result, according to the statement, which did not specify the nature of that arrest.

CNN has reached out to the Milton Police Department for more information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.