Mapping Red Lobster locations: Which restaurants are still open?

(CNN) — Red Lobster is closing restaurants across the United States after filing for bankruptcy on Sunday, citing $1 billion in debt and sagging cash flows.

The ubiquitous seafood chain, known for its cheddar bay biscuits, crab legs and shrimp dishes, still operates 547 locations across the United States, while another 97 were listed as “temporarily” closed on Monday afternoon, according to its website.

The restaurants are clustered where people live, like many national chains, with locations in 44 states. The company, which couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, doesn’t have restaurants in New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Alaska or, curiously, Massachusetts and Maine — the nation’s top lobster producers.

The country’s most populous states generally have the most locations. Texas, Florida and Ohio lead the list.

