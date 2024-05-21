Two found dead in separate falls while hiking and climbing at US parks this week, officials say

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Two people – a hiker in Oregon and a climber in Alaska – are dead after falling to their deaths while visiting US parks, according to officials.

On Monday, the body of a fallen climber was discovered on Alaska’s Denali – the tallest peak in North America, according to Denali National Park and Preserve rangers.

The climber was found by a mountaineering patrol after a concerned family member contacted rangers Sunday to say they had not heard from the climber for several days, according to an NPS news release.

The climber, who was attempting a solo climb of Denali, had been regularly checking-in with family through a satellite communication device.

“Mountaineering rangers patrolling the upper mountain quickly located the climber’s empty tent at the top of the 16,200-foot ridge,” the news release reads.

After conducting interviews with other climbers and gathering location data from the climber’s satellite device, rangers determined that the climber had last been seen on Wednesday, May 15, while traversing the 17,200-foot plateau to Denali Pass at 18,200 feet.

“Data indicated the device had not changed location since Thursday, May 16, suggesting a fall from the Denali Pass traverse took place on that day,” NPS said.

The climber was found on Denali’s West Buttress route and was confirmed deceased.

“Ranger patrol then secured the climber in place and returned to high camp,” the release said. “Recovery efforts will be attempted when weather conditions allow.”

The park service has not released the identity of the fallen climber.

“Since 1980, at least fourteen climbers have died in falls along this treacherous section of the West Buttress route, including the soloist,” the park service said.

Also this week, a hiker in Oregon died after officials say she went off-trail while hiking the Oneonta Trail in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, west of Portland.

Elisha Angelic Macias, 22, was hiking with friends on Sunday when she left the group and went off trail, according to a news release from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

“No one in the group saw her fall,” the release reads. “It is estimated that she fell 50-60 feet.”

When deputies arrived, another hiker was performing CPR, the sheriff’s office said, but emergency responders pronounced her dead on the scene.

The deaths add to a number of deadly falls reported at US National parks and hiking areas in recent months.

Last month, a 52-year-old woman died and another was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet while ascending Mt. Johnson in Denali National Park, CNN previously reported.

Additionally, the body of a 23-year-old hiker who went missing during storms earlier this month was found at Rocky Mountain National Park last week after initial investigations show that he took a significant fall.

