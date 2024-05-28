Michigan mother dies after pushing her 2-year-old daughter away from out-of-control vehicle at drag race

By Nic F. Anderson, CNN

(CNN) — A Michigan mother died after pushing her 2-year-old daughter away from an out-of-control vehicle at a drag racing event on Sunday, police say.

Kadie Price, 33, was a spectator at the racing event, which took place at the Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes in Michigan’s western Oceana County.

A Jeep CJ lost control and drove out of the racing area before striking a stationary vehicle, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast told CNN. That vehicle then slammed into Price – seconds after she had pushed her daughter safely out of the way.

Her husband, Charlie Price – a deputy with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Grand Rapids – was nearly struck, too, Mast said.

The driver of the Jeep has been cooperative and submitted to a blood draw, according to Mast. Investigators have also been able to collect “good” witness statements, photos from onlookers and digital evidence – all of which will be sent to prosecutors.

“Please keep the Price family in your prayers,” Mast said.

A GiveSendGo fundraiser has been set up by Charlie Price’s colleague, Sgt. Joy Matthews, to “celebrate Kadie’s life and last act of heroism and support the children in navigating life without her.”

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, just over $60,000 has been donated. All of the money raised will go directly to the Price family, according to the fundraiser page.

“We want our community to unite and show unwavering support to the family,” the fundraiser states.

Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes is a popular destination for its 450-acre off-road-vehicle area, approximately 80 miles from Grand Rapids.

With nearly 2,000 acres of sand dunes along Lake Michigan, the park is the only sand dune riding area east of the Mississippi, according to the Michigan State Natural Resources website.

CNN’s Kaila Nichols and Ryan Bergeron contributed to this report.

