New York officials ramp up security after ISIS-K threat against upcoming Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup

(CNN) — New York officials put safety precautions in place after terror group ISIS-K made a “global” threat earlier this year against the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup on Long Island, New York.

On Wednesday, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder said the event received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April. That was followed by more specific threats on the India versus Pakistan game, scheduled for June 9, and references to a viral video circulating online, which calls for “that lone wolf to act out.”

The games start this weekend at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Eisenhower Park.

“This is like the Super Bowl on steroids,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. “There will be teams from all over the world coming in. There will be fans from all over the world coming to Nassau County … we have been meeting for well over six months on a regular basis to talk about security concerns and health care concerns, which could potentially arise at any kind of event of this magnitude.”

Blakeman also noted the county’s coordinated security efforts with federal partners, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and “other law enforcement and homeland security and intelligence agencies.”

“We take every threat seriously. There are the same procedures for every threat,” Blakeman said. “To that end, we have taken many, many precautions as well as making sure that the stadium and the surrounding Eisenhower Park are safe.”

The county police commissioner also explained the magnitude of the operation and his confidence in keeping people safe.

“I can guarantee you this. This is the largest security we’ve ever had to do in this county’s history, and I can also guarantee you this – the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9th will be inside that stadium,” Ryder said.

