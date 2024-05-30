6 people injured, including 2 police officers, in Minneapolis shooting, officials say

By Emma Tucker and Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — Six people, including two police officers, were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to “an active incident” in the city’s Whittier neighborhood, where multiple people had been injured, the Minneapolis Police Department said. The incident was a shooting, according to the ATF and a witness who spoke to CNN affiliate WCCO.

“This continues to be a fluid situation,” the department said in a Facebook post.

State police are assisting at the scene, Lt. Jill Frankfurth with Minnesota State Patrol told CNN.

“The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement on X.

A witness, Reuben Molina, told WCCO he was watching television with his girlfriend in a third-floor apartment when he heard a “bang” followed by more bangs. “Then we heard it again and again and again in rapid succession, and then me and her were like, ‘Oh, that’s gunshots,’” Molina said, adding he believed the sounds came from inside the apartment building on the floor below them.

Molina said they left the unit to see what was going on and Molina saw two people exit from the back of the building, one who went north while the other went south.

At that point, Molina said, the couple went down to the second floor and that’s when they overheard a woman on the phone say two people had been shot.

When Molina left the building, he said he continued to hear gunshots and saw “people shooting.”

When asked if he saw officers in firing their weapons, Molina said, “multiple individuals. I couldn’t say officers or otherwise.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

