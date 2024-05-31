3 of 4 men who escaped a Louisiana jail have been captured, 1 remains at large

By Sara Smart and Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — One of the escaped Louisiana inmates who has been on the run since last weekend has been captured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office.

Omarion Hookfin, 19, has been taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities did not specify when or where Hookfin was captured.

Jamarcus Cyprian, 20, remains at large as of Friday afternoon.

The two were part of a group of four who escaped from the Parish Jail while “participating in their recreation time on the yard,” CNN previously reported.

Two of the inmates are believed to have escaped the jail in Amite City on Saturday afternoon, while the other two fled on Sunday, according to Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

Avery Guidry, 19, and Travon Johnson, 21, were found on Monday hiding in a dumpster behind a Dollar General store.

The four inmates were all held in connection with violent crimes prior to their escapes from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail north of New Orleans, authorities said.

Hookfin, Guidry and Johnson were awaiting trial after being charged in connection with a deadly home invasion in 2022, leaving a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter injured, CNN affiliate WDSU reported.

CNN has reached out to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This story has been updated with additional information.

