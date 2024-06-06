Catch up on the day’s stories: Hidden spaces on planes, Italy’s cheap homes, Red Lobster closings

By Meghan Pryce

You might have to travel even further for Red Lobster's buttery biscuits and seafood deals. The company wants to close several dozen more restaurants following its bankruptcy and could also shutter its iconic Times Square location. Find out if a location near you is on the list.

1️⃣ Hidden spaces: Where do pilots and cabin crew rest during long flights? These secret areas on planes, well tucked away from public view, are off-limits to passengers. Get a look at what they’re like.

2️⃣ Common ingredient: A low-calorie sweetener used in many reduced-sugar foods and consumer products may be linked to nearly twice the risk of heart attacks, stroke and death in people who consume the highest levels of the sweetener, a new study finds.

3️⃣ ﻿Cheap homes: Dwindling Italian towns have been pulling out all the stops to lure new residents in recent years with one-euro houses. Now a hot spot in Sicily is raising its prices. But don’t worry, it’s not by much.

4️⃣ Athleisure market: Lululemon, the maker of the pricey yogawear, has managed to fight off big competitors. While the skin-tight look shot the company to fame, Lululemon is at a crossroads, trying to navigate a new, baggy pant-loving Gen Z demographic.

5️⃣ Ancient engravings: Scientists have discovered what these mega rock drawings in what’s now South America — believed to be among the largest in the world — could mean.

🐻 Brown bear, brown bear: An expert explains how to “bear proof” your campsite this summer to protect against furry neighbors looking for a snack. See how easy it is for them to break into tents and coolers.

President Biden says he won’t pardon son if he’s convicted at trial

Boeing Starliner’s crew is now on the space station after encountering new issues en route

Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison by July 1 to serve contempt of Congress sentence

📸 Take a closer look: A famous waterfall in China is drawing even more attention than usual. A video appeared to show the water source for the majestic falls may not be as natural as visitors had been led to believe.

“Shocking” milestone: Guterres urged world leaders to swiftly take control of the spiraling climate crisis or face dangerous tipping points.

🎧 Water woes: Mexico City could run out of water this month. What happens when the taps run dry? Audie Cornish talks to Bill Weir and other experts about why we should all be thinking about what the future of sustainable water usage looks like.

⚽ We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿In an international debut to remember, 16-year-old soccer phenom Lily Yohannes scored in the US women’s team’s 3-0 win against South Korea this week. “It’s a dream come true, really,” she said in her post-match interview, after becoming the third-youngest player to score for the US women’s team.

