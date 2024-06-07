Louisville police violated policy in arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler, investigation finds

By Amy Simonson, CNN

(CNN) — Three Louisville Metro police officers failed to activate their body cameras, in violation of policy, during the arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler near Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 17, an investigation found.

Scheffler was arrested for allegedly refusing to stop while on his way to a golf tournament and dragging a police officer, according to an internal investigation released by the department Friday.

According to the documents, Detectives Bryan Gillis, Kelvin Watkins and Officer Javar Downs did not turn on their bodycam, which is a violation of police procedures.

Scheffler, 27, was attempting to drive to the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky for a tournament when he came to the scene of a fatal crash around 6 a.m., CNN previously reported.

He allegedly injured a police officer who was directing traffic and was then detained and arrested.

According to a statement given to police, Gillis said while directing traffic, he observed a vehicle traveling in the opposing lanes toward him.

“I stopped the driver and advised him he could not proceed because of the bus. He demanded to be let in, proceeded forward against my directions. I was dragged/knocked down by the driver,” the statement said. “I then proceeded to arrest the driver.”

According to the police’s internal investigation, no other police department members witnessed the initial incident, due to a shuttle bus blocking their view.

All charges against Scheffler were dismissed less than two weeks after his arrest, CNN previously reported.

According to Gillis’ statement, he never powered up his BWC because when he arrived on the scene, he “immediately started directing traffic.”

“Detective Gillis should have had his issued BWC powered on and at least in standby mode,” the Body-Worn Camera Failure to Record Form stated. It later added, “he failed to comply with powering it on.”

Detective Watkins said in a statement he “did not catch” the initial confrontation with Gillis and Scheffler.

“My bodycam was activated after I realized that this was a potential problem,” he said in the statement. “My view was blocked by a bus,” he said.

Officer Downs also failed to activate his bodycam because he said he was “tasked with alleviating traffic,” the document said.

According to the documents, Gillis was counseled by a member of his command on May 22, and a performance observation was completed.

In addition to being documented for failing to turn on his bodycam, Gillis was also cited for reaching into a vehicle while it was running.

“Not a violation of policy, but tactically poor decision making by Det. Gillis regarding reaching into a vehicle that is running, is in drive, and the operator has the ability to pull away/accelerate,” the summary said. “Whether Gillis grabbed Mr. Scheffler’s arm, or Mr. Scheffler pinned Gillis’s arm with his knee is immaterial had Gillis not crossed the plain into the vehicle’s passenger compartment.”

The summary said “the charges at the time” were only traffic offenses and Gillis “has been verbally counseled regarding risk versus reward in response to this incident.”

The investigation findings did support Gillis’s actions by saying “Every other driver did as directed throughout the abnormal operations outside Valhalla.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Andy Rose contributed to this report.

