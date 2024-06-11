4 people shot, including a possible suspect, in downtown Atlanta food court, mayor says

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Atlanta (CNN) — Four people were shot, including an alleged suspect, in the food court of a downtown Atlanta office complex, the city’s mayor said Tuesday afternoon, adding the building is now on lockdown.

“Avoid the area,” Mayor Andre Dickens said.

In a series of posts on X, the city’s police department confirmed four people had been shot at Peachtree Center, adding all of them were “alert, conscious, and breathing.”

One of those four is believed to be the suspect, police said.

Peachtree Center, at the heart of the city’s downtown, boasts more than “1.5 million square feet” of office space across four buildings, as well as 50 restaurants and retail shops and three hotels, according to its website.

The Atlanta Police Department, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and other law enforcement officers are “actively working the scene,” police said.

“We will make another notification when the scene is clear,” the police department added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Devon M. Sayers contributed to this report.