A beef over hot dogs, royal portrait vandals, tips for long-haul flights: Catch up on the day’s stories

5 things

1️⃣ Joey Chestnut: The competitive eating champion will not take part in this year’s Nathan’s hot dog eating contest. Read why the organization that oversees the event is upset with Chestnut and hopes he will change his mind.

2️⃣ Long-haul flights: Air travel can be a drag — especially if you’re going overseas and have tons of time to kill. A veteran flight attendant shared some tips to get you through with flying colors. ➕ A flight in China was delayed after a pet possum got loose.

3️⃣ Portrait vandals: The first official portrait of King Charles III raised plenty of eyebrows when it was unveiled several weeks ago. Now it has drawn some unwanted attention from animal rights activists with a paint roller.

4️⃣ Real gems: Everyone knows about the allure and elegance of diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires. Now some other little-known gemstones are skyrocketing in value and desirability.

5️⃣ $35 computer: Investors are going gaga over tiny and cheap computers that just went public on the London Stock Exchange. Some are the size of a credit card, and they can be used to power smart speakers and robots.

Watch this

👀 Rocky road: A “catastrophic landslide” closed a mountain highway near Grand Teton National Park. The road, connecting Wyoming and Idaho, could reopen in a few weeks.

Top headlines

Hunter Biden found guilty on all counts in federal gun trial

Suspect arrested in stabbing attack of 4 Iowa college instructors in China, police say

Children of ISIS fighters coming of age in detention ask what they’re being punished for

$842 million

💰 That’s the Powerball jackpot claimed by a group in Michigan called The Breakfast Club. The winner of the New Year’s Day drawing had been a mystery for months.

Quiz time

📧 Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a lawsuit against which tech company for publishing his emails?

A. Google

B. Amazon

C. OpenAI

D. Nvidia

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Your health

🥵 Heat dangers: It’s only June, but parts of the US are already baking under triple-digit temperatures. Here’s how you can avoid heat stroke and stay safe.

Looking ahead

🗓️ Tomorrow: The Federal Reserve will announce a decision on interest rates. Last week’s stronger-than-expected jobs report suggests a rate cut is unlikely.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Max, a “very affectionate” 6-year-old tabby cat, enjoys roaming the campus of Vermont State University. He greets visitors when they arrive for tours and enjoys climbing on students’ backpacks and posing for pictures. After all that hard work, the college decided the furry fixture on campus deserved an honorary “Doctor of Litter-ature” — and Max is in a class by himself because the university doesn’t offer doctorates for humans.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Musk dropped his lawsuit against OpenAI, the company he co-founded in 2015.

