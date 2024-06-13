Manhunt underway for ‘dangerous’ escaped Houston inmate who may be armed, authorities say

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — Law enforcement fanned out across downtown Houston Thursday evening searching for a “dangerous” inmate who escaped custody and may be armed with a knife, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joshua Nigel Thomas Sanders, 35, escaped Thursday on his way back to jail from a court appearance, the sheriff’s office said. He was being held on charges of burglary and possession of a weapon by a felon.

“He went to court today and it appears that on his way back to from court, he was able to facilitate an escape,” Assistant Chief of Detentions Command Phillip Bosquez said during a news conference. “He accosted a woman during that escape once he got out on the street.”

During the escape, Sanders jumped into the car of a court employee who was leaving work, Bosquez said. The woman wrecked the car on Commerce Street outside the Harris County Criminal Justice Center, he added.

“After the car was disabled during the accident, the subject got out of the car and ran down the street,” Bosquez said. “That was our last location with him on camera.”

While the woman was “shaken up,” she was not injured, Bosquez noted.

Authorities believe Sanders had a knife at some point after his escape, though it is unclear where or when he obtained the weapon.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911, the sheriff’s office said. Sanders is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

As part of the search, a marine unit is scouring a local bayou for signs of Sanders, Bosquez said.

CNN has reached out to authorities for additional information.

