Police investigate possible bomb explosion at a Connecticut apartment building that displaced 150 people

(CNN) — Authorities are investigating a blast caused by an explosive device that rocked a Bridgeport, Connecticut, apartment building early Thursday morning, damaging the structure and forcing around 150 people in the area to evacuate.

“Despite the fact that there are no reported injuries, it’s a very serious incident and the building is being combed right now by law enforcement,” Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said at a news conference.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the multifamily home around 12:27 a.m. ET and firefighters realized the fire and damage to the scene had come from “some type of explosive device,” Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said at the news conference.

“We do have a person of interest who we’re speaking to at this time who possibly may be responsible for this,” Porter said.

The investigation is ongoing and the Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau is working with the Connecticut State Police and the FBI to determine what type of device was used and where it came from, according to the police chief.

“It appears to be an isolated incident,” FBI New Haven Public Affairs Specialist Charles Grady told CNN. “There is no longer a threat to the community relative to this incident and the investigation will continue.”

Geraldine Johnson Elementary School, located across the street from the apartment building, closed Thursday due to “police activity in the area,” according to Bridgeport Public Schools.

