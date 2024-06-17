A fire in Los Angeles County has consumed nearly 15,000 acres



By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — A fire in Los Angeles County that forced the evacuations of hundreds of people from a state park has burned nearly 15,000 acres since it started Saturday, authorities said.

The Post Fire is 8% contained, as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire.

More than a thousand firefighters are on scene, with more on their way, Los Angeles County Fire Department Section Chief Kenichi Ballew-Haskett told CNN Monday morning.

“We’re getting people on notice that if we have to issue a mandatory evacuation order that they need to leave,” Ballew-Haskett said, advising people residents to have their bags packed, a full tank of gas and cell phones ready. “Once the sheriffs come by or law enforcement asks you to leave, it means the danger is imminent.”

The wildfire began Saturday afternoon in Gorman, an unincorporated community in northwestern Los Angeles County. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

California State Park Services evacuated 1,200 people from Hungry Valley Park, Cal Fire said. The fire had damaged two commercial properties by Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders are in place for areas west of Interstate 5 between Pyramid Lake and Gorman, and evacuation warnings are in place for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned Sunday of wind gusts up to 60 to 70 mph, creating conditions that could potentially fuel the flames. A red flag warning was issued for the I-5 corridor in Los Angeles County and the Ventura County mountains until 5 p.m. Monday.

Two adults and a child were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, CNN affiliate KABC reported, citing a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews are working to contain the fire and “aircraft are working to stop forward progress but have limited visibility,” according to the fire department.

Pyramid Lake is also closed because of the threat posed by the fire, the fire department said.

Meanwhile in Northern California, the Point Fire has burned more than 1,000 acres in Sonoma County and destroyed structures, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders were issued Sunday for some residents, with first responders going door to door to assist, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Overnight, officials deployed 36 fire engines, three helicopters, seven dozers, six hand crews and three water tenders to fight the fire, which was about 20% contained by Monday morning, Cal Fire reported.

