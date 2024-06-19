Search underway for man last seen in Arkansas who is wanted in connection with multiple homicides and carjackings in Oklahoma

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man believed to be connected to multiple homicides and carjackings in Oklahoma and has been spotted across the state line in Arkansas, according to police.

The suspect, Stacy Lee Drake, 50, is believed to be around Morrilton, Arkansas, where a vehicle he is suspected of stealing was found Tuesday night. He was last seen on foot outside a motel in Morrilton, according to a release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

“Drake is wanted in connection with homicides and carjackings in Oklahoma and is wanted on other felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions, with charges including aggravated robbery, carjacking, and murder,” the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said.

The bodies of a man and woman were found at a business around 6:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday near State Highway 64 and South 4670 Road in Gans, Oklahoma, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Gans is in eastern Oklahoma – about 16 miles from the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line.

“Both sustained injuries consistent with homicide,” the release said.

The two victims were transported to the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner for identification and to determine a cause and manner of death, according to the bureau.

“As OSBI special agents began investigating the scene, they identified 50-year-old Stacy Lee Drake as a person of interest,” OSBI said.

Earlier Wednesday, Arkansas DPS said in a release that Drake was “wanted in connection with” three homicides, but in an updated release said he was wanted for “multiple homicides.” CNN has reached out to Arkansas DPS for more information.

Drake is “a person of interest based on the information our investigators were able to obtain,” OSBI told CNN.

Late Tuesday night, authorities found a vehicle that Drake is believed to have stolen about 124 miles away in Morrilton, Arkansas, according to OSBI. Arkansas authorities have been searching for Drake since then.

Drake is believed to have purchased camping gear in Morrilton and authorities said he appears to still be in the area as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

“Arkansas State Police urges the public to exercise caution as Drake is believed to be armed and dangerous,” the release said. “Anyone who sees Drake should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.”

Drake, whose last known address is in Birmingham, Alabama, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” and 185 pounds, according to Arkansas DPS. Authorities are urging anyone who knows of Drake’s whereabouts or has information pertinent to the case to contact them.

