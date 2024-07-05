Skip to Content
CNN - National

At least 3 killed after a suspected drunk driver crashes into a Fourth of July crowd at a New York City park

<i>WCBS via CNN Newsource</i><br/>At least three people were killed and at least six others injured when a suspected drunken driver crashed into a Manhattan park Thursday night during a July 4th celebration
WCBS via CNN Newsource
At least three people were killed and at least six others injured when a suspected drunken driver crashed into a Manhattan park Thursday night during a July 4th celebration
By
Published 4:53 AM

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were killed when a person suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol drove into a park in Manhattan’s Lower East Side during an Independence Day celebration.

A group celebrating the holiday was struck by a gray Ford F-150 when it ran through an intersection, and into Corlears Hook Park at about 9 p.m., New York Police Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters Thursday night.

Two of the people who were struck were reported dead at the scene Maddrey said.

A third death was reported later, according to CNN affiliates WABCWCBS and WNBC. At least six others were injured.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it appears that the driver was under the influence, Mayor Eric Adams told reporters Thursday night, adding that the incident didn’t appear to be terror-related.

Police said they believe alcohol may have been a factor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content