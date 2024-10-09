5 things to know for Oct. 9: Hurricane Milton, Gaza evacuations, National debt, Boeing strike, North Korea



(CNN) — More than 1,600 gas stations in Florida have run out of fuel as residents in Hurricane Milton’s path try to evacuate. Officials say the state’s reserves are falling due to panic buying and drivers topping off tanks, which can make shortages worse.

1. Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is on track to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast tonight as a Category 4 storm with sustained wind speeds near 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its path wobbled farther south than expected Tuesday, leading to a southern shift in the forecast. Current trajectories show the storm barreling toward Sarasota, just south of Tampa Bay. Nearly 20 million people are under hurricane or tropical storm warnings. Despite frenzied efforts to clean up after Hurricane Helene, mounds of rubble — including sheet metal, cinderblocks and large appliances — remain in neighborhoods. Officials worry Milton’s winds will turn that debris into dangerous projectiles that could hit people or homes.

2. Gaza evacuation

A leading medical aid group says Israel’s evacuation orders in northern Gaza are turning it into an “unliveable wasteland” and “effectively emptying out the whole” area of Palestinians. Since Sunday, the Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for three large areas in the region, saying it launched a new ground offensive there to combat efforts by Hamas to rebuild its capabilities. The orders “affect hundreds of thousands of people, particularly in northern Gaza where more than 400,000 people are under pressure to move southward,” according to the UN. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also warned Lebanon Tuesday that the country will face destruction “similar to what we see in Gaza” as his country escalates its strikes targeting Hezbollah.

3. National debt

Yet again, the federal government spent far more than it collected in revenue, racking up a budget deficit of $1.8 trillion for fiscal year 2024, according to the Congressional Budget Office. While the deficit is typically a concern during presidential election years, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to unveil pricey policies. Trump’s platform could hike the national debt by $7.5 trillion over a decade, while Harris’ package could increase it by $3.5 trillion, according to a recent analysis. On Tuesday, Harris proposed broadening Medicare benefits to pay for home health care for the first time — an appeal to Americans caring for children and aging parents. Covering home health care, however, could be very expensive. To cover the cost, Harris said she would expand Medicare drug price negotiations.

4. Boeing strike

Boeing and the union that represents 33,000 striking employees at the company say negotiations between the two have broken down and no new talks are scheduled. “The union made non-negotiable demands far in excess of what can be accepted if we are to remain competitive as a business,” said Stephanie Pope, the CEO of Boeing’s commercial airplanes unit. “Further negotiations do not make sense at this point and our offer has been withdrawn,” she said. Members of the International Association of Machinists have been on strike for nearly a month over wage increases and the loss of pension plans, grinding operations at the troubled manufacturer to a halt.

5. North Korea

North Korea’s army said today it will take the “substantial military step” of completely cutting off roads and rail links to South Korea. Since January, Pyongyang has fortified its heavily armed border, laying landmines, building anti-tank traps and removing railway infrastructure. North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un has also ramped up his fiery rhetoric against the South, referring to it as the North’s “primary foe and invariable principal enemy.” Kim’s latest escalation comes as inter-Korean hostilities have simmered this year as North Korea appears to have intensified its nuclear production efforts and strengthened ties with Russia, deepening widespread concern in the West over the isolated nation’s direction.

Disney prices just went up again

Disneyland fans woke up today to find price increases on most park tickets and annual passes. Yes, discounts at the California resort are now a “tale as old as time” but experts say savings are still possible during the slow season.

Winner crowned in Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

A dreamlike image of tadpoles in a lake has won the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. See the magical photo.

Five tips for preserving a carved pumpkin

A few simple tricks can help ensure your pumpkin stays in gourd condition as long as possible.

Minnesota Lynx will face New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals

The Minnesota Lynx prevailed in a high-stakes game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, booking a record seventh WNBA Finals appearance.

Anderson Cooper reveals what Andrew Garfield said about grief that stuck with him

CNN’s Anderson Cooper sits down with actor Andrew Garfield, whose mother died from cancer in 2019, to discuss lessons learned through grief. Listen to the new podcast episode of “All There Is with Anderson Cooper” for more.

32

That’s the age of the Seattle Kraken’s assistant coach Jessica Campbell. She made history Tuesday on the opening night of the National Hockey League season by becoming the first female assistant coach in the league.

“He called his good friend Putin, not a joke, and made sure he had the tests.”

— President Joe Biden, blasting former President Donald Trump following new reporting that Trump sent a secret shipment of Covid-19 testing equipment to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his personal use during the height of the pandemic. Trump has denied those reports.

NASA captures Hurricane Milton timelapse in space

View a timelapse of Hurricane Milton taken from the window of the Dragon Endeavour, which is docked at the International Space Station. It shows the massive storm in the Gulf of Mexico churning toward Florida.

