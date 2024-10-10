5 things to know for Oct. 10: Hurricane Milton, Solar storm, Middle East, Campaign cash, Google



(CNN) — Hospitals are rationing IV fluids and postponing some surgeries as the national supply chain reels from severe disruptions triggered by back-to-back hurricanes. The federal government is now considering alternative manufacturing sites and temporary imports to address the shortage of critical fluids.

1. Hurricane Milton

Officials in Florida will assess the damage in their cities today as Hurricane Milton sweeps across the state. Milton made landfall Wednesday night near Siesta Key, Florida, as a dangerous Category 3 storm before weakening to a Category 1, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm has dumped up to 18 inches of rain in the Tampa Bay Area and brought flash flooding to St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Venice and other communities. Meanwhile, more than three million homes and businesses across Florida are without power today, according to PowerOutage.us. Outages will only keep ticking upward as Milton’s far-reaching winds push through central Florida and the state’s east coast. Cities like Lakeland, Kissimmee, Orlando and Cape Canaveral are all in the forecasted path.

2. Solar storm

A severe geomagnetic storm could cause colorful auroras over Northern California and Alabama today due to a powerful solar flare and coronal mass ejection released from the sun, according to the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center. The solar storm, classified as a level 4 on a scale from 1 to 5, could disrupt communications and satellite operations, officials said. As a result, the center has notified FEMA, the North American power grid and satellite operators to prepare for potential outages, especially given the amount of relief efforts underway for Hurricane Milton. The storm is expected to reach Earth between early morning and 12 p.m. ET today, with the potential to last through Friday.

3. Middle East

President Joe Biden held a “direct,” 30-minute phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday — their first conversation in almost two months. They discussed Israel’s planned response to an Iranian ballistic missile attack last week but the White House gave no details on the talks. The two leaders went 49 days without speaking amid rapidly escalating tensions in the Middle East — a sign of how fraught the relationship has become and how far apart they are in their objectives for the region. Pressure is also building on Netanyahu to urgently address the catastrophic conditions in Gaza. A US envoy to the United Nations warned Wednesday that “actions by the Israeli government to limit the delivery of aid” would intensify suffering.

4. Campaign cash

Vice President Kamala Harris’ political team has raised $1 billion since entering the presidential race in late July, two sources told CNN — marking a massive fundraising milestone in her 2024 campaign. A surge in giving from prospective voters has recently helped Harris rocket past the sums collected by former President Donald Trump. His team has announced collecting roughly $430 million jointly with the Republican Party during the three months between the start of July and the end of September. At this rate, the former president could struggle to even match what his political operation raised during the 2020 campaign, a nonpartisan research group noted in a report this week. Presidential campaigns will report full details of their September fundraising and spending to the Federal Election Commission later this month.

5. Google

The US government is considering a breakup of Google after a federal judge ruled in August that the company had violated antitrust law by shutting out competitors in search. The Department of Justice in a court filing said it may recommend dismantling Google’s core businesses, separating its search business from Android, Chrome and the Google Play app store. “That would prevent Google from using products such as Chrome, Play, and Android to advantage Google search and Google search-related products and features over rivals or new entrants,” the government said in its filing. The next stage of the legal fight likely involves a series of appeals and figuring out what penalties Google will face for its wrongdoing.

TODAY’S NUMBER

22

That’s how many grand slam titles tennis legend Rafael Nadal has won during his storied career. Nadal today announced his upcoming retirement from the sport, saying his final tournament will be with Spain at the Davis Cup finals in November.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We deeply feel the loss of our captain and extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues, and all his loved ones.”

— Turkish Airlines, issuing a statement after a pilot died aboard a flight headed from Seattle to Istanbul on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the airline said the 59-year-old captain lost consciousness at some point, forcing the co-pilot to make an emergency landing in New York.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

See what a 10-foot storm surge looks like

Hurricane Milton’s storm surge could reach record-breaking levels. CNN’s Kate Bolduan demonstrates what a rapid rise in water levels could look like.

