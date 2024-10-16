Calls for mercy mount as Texas death row inmate faces execution for a crime his advocates say did not happen

By Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — Calls to spare the life of Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson are growing, with just over a day left before the state plans to execute him for the murder of his 2-year-old daughter – a crime Roberson’s advocates say did not happen.

If he’s put to death Thursday evening, Roberson’s attorneys say he would be the first person in the US executed based on a conviction that relied on shaken baby syndrome – a misdiagnosis in Roberson’s case, they argue, and one they say has been discredited.

While child abuse pediatricians remain firm on the validity of the diagnosis, Roberson’s attorneys say there is ample evidence that his daughter, Nikki Curtis, did not die of child abuse. At the time of her death, she had double pneumonia that had progressed to sepsis, and she had been prescribed two medications now seen as inappropriate for children that would have further hindered her ability to breathe, they argue, citing medical experts. Additionally, she had fallen off a bed, and was particularly vulnerable in her sickly condition, Roberson’s attorneys say.

Other factors, too, contributed to his conviction, they argue. His behavior in the emergency room – viewed as uncaring by doctors, nurses and the police – was actually a manifestation of autism spectrum disorder, which went undiagnosed until 2018.

Roberson’s attorneys are not disputing that babies can and do die from being shaken. But they contend that more benign explanations, including illness, can mimic the symptoms of shaking, and those alternative explanations should be ruled out before a medical expert testifies with certainty that the cause of death was abuse.

As two of his latest appeals failed Tuesday, Roberson’s attorneys filed a request for a stay of execution with the US Supreme Court, arguing his due process rights were violated when the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to consider additional evidence the inmate says would support his innocence claim. A separate appeal was also filed Tuesday with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Separately, Roberson’s attorneys have petitioned the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and GOP Gov. Greg Abbott for clemency, asking that this sentence be commuted to a lesser one, or that Roberson be granted a 180-day reprieve to allow time for his appeals to be argued in court.

The board is expected to issue its recommendation on clemency Wednesday. If it declines to recommend clemency, Abbott is limited to granting a one-time, 30-day reprieve.

In the meantime, Roberson’s many supporters are taking their own steps to call attention to his case in hopes of pressing the state into halting the execution.

The Texas Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence plans to hold a hearing Wednesday where it will hear testimony “related to capital punishment” and a Texas law – commonly referred to as the “junk science writ” – which opened a path for someone to challenge their conviction if there is new scientific evidence unavailable at the time of their trial.

While Roberson’s name is not mentioned in a notice about the hearing, his advocates say he should benefit from this law – and a member of the committee, Rep. Jeff Leach, a Republican from Collins County, said Tuesday the hearing would “shine a light” on Roberson’s case “for all 31 million Texans to hear and watch and to see.”

“And we’re hopeful that by Thursday evening, we’re able to secure that pause button in this case,” Leach told reporters outside the courthouse in Anderson County.

A bipartisan group of more than 80 Texas legislators has supported Roberson’s case, and his request for clemency. Rep. Joe Moody, chair of the criminal jurisprudence committee, said on X last week the state needed to “pump the brakes before this stains Texas justice for generations.”

The author John Grisham – a board member of the Innocence Project, which has backed Roberson’s claim – also called for mercy Tuesday in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

“The evidence is assembled and available to the Texas authorities, but no one with the power to stop Roberson’s execution is paying attention,” Grisham wrote. “The courts slammed all the doors on the basis of technicalities, and even politicians’ pleas have been ignored.”

