Earthquake strikes New England, with shaking felt from Boston to Portland, Maine
By Holly Yan and Brandon Miller, CNN
(CNN) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Monday morning, about 7 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake, which struck at a depth of about 8 miles, could be felt from Boston to Portland, Maine, according to the USGS.
Earlier, the USGS estimated the magnitude was 3.9.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
