Skip to Content
CNN - National

Earthquake strikes New England, with shaking felt from Boston to Portland, Maine

By
Published 8:39 AM

By Holly Yan and Brandon Miller, CNN

(CNN) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Monday morning, about 7 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, which struck at a depth of about 8 miles, could be felt from Boston to Portland, Maine, according to the USGS.

Earlier, the USGS estimated the magnitude was 3.9.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content