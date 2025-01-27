Earthquake strikes New England, with shaking felt from Boston to Portland, Maine

By Holly Yan and Brandon Miller, CNN

(CNN) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Monday morning, about 7 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, which struck at a depth of about 8 miles, could be felt from Boston to Portland, Maine, according to the USGS.

Earlier, the USGS estimated the magnitude was 3.9.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

