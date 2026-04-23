At least 10 injured, including ‘some innocent people,’ after shootout at Louisiana mall, police say

By Cindy Von Quednow, Isabel Rosales, CNN

(CNN) — At least 10 people were injured after an apparent argument led to a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Thursday, police said. A search is underway for at least one shooter.

“Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and started shooting at each other,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr, citing surveillance footage. “Unfortunately, there were some innocent people that were in the area that might have also caught some rounds.”

Police did not have information on the extent of their injuries, but said there have been no reports of fatalities.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, “but a very targeted kind of disagreement between two groups of people,” Morse said, adding there is no known threat to the public.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they’re also responding to the scene.

“I am aware of the active shooter scene at the Mall of Louisiana,” Gov. Jeff Landry said. “I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area.”

People at the Hot Topic store inside the mall were waiting to be evacuated and get direction from law enforcement, a store associate told CNN. Guests started running and there are several people in the store when shots rang out, the associate said.

Employees who answered the phone at other stores at the mall had no comment.

The mall is the largest in Louisiana and opened in 1997. It opened for the day Thursday at 11 a.m. local time, but the website notes that it is closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Meredith Edwards and Chris Youd contributed to this report.