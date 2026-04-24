5 things to know for April 24: Iran war, Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Epstein files, Meta layoffs, Georgia wildfires

By Lauren Kent, CNN

A US special forces soldier involved in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been arrested and charged for allegedly betting on the operation via Polymarket, netting him $400,000 in profits.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Iran war

With the Iran war approaching the eight-week mark, President Donald Trump declined on Thursday to give a timeline for resolving the conflict, telling reporters in the Oval Office, “Don’t rush me.” Meanwhile, US military officials are developing new plans to target Iran’s capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz in the event the current ceasefire with Iran falls apart, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. Read more

2️⃣ Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

A fragile ceasefire in Lebanon has been extended by three weeks after Israeli and Lebanese representatives met at the White House, President Trump said Thursday. However, Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah continued to exchange attacks as the talks were held. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is among the key sticking points in US-Iran peace efforts. Read more

3️⃣ Epstein files

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is launching a review into the DOJ’s production of files and documents related to Jeffrey Epstein as controversy continues over the handling of the case of the convicted sex offender. The Inspector General said in a statement that it will focus on the department’s “identification, collection, and production of responsive material,” as well as its “processes for redacting and withholding material.” Read more

4️⃣ Meta layoffs

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, said it plans to lay off roughly 10% of its workforce — about 8,000 people — and close thousands of open roles. The move is the latest in a string of tech industry layoffs fueled in part by artificial intelligence. Meta has also been on an aggressive AI spending spree, shelling out more than $72 billion for data centers and other AI infrastructure in 2025. Read more

5️⃣ Georgia wildfires

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for 91 counties in response to ongoing wildfires fueled by an exceptional drought. Extreme drought conditions are covering 71% of the state, marking the highest figure since 2012. Throughout the US, drought has reached record levels this spring, fueling broader wildfire and water shortage concerns. Read more

Breakfast browse

Mega media merger

Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders cleared the way for CNN, HBO and the rest of WBD to join Paramount Skydance later this year. It’s a crucial moment in the struggle for control of one of the world’s biggest media companies.

Hidden travel fees

Every day, thousands of travelers pay departure taxes, but most people have no idea what they are — or what they’re used for.

Nazi ties

A new search engine that allows users to find out whether they are related to members of the Nazi party has been accessed millions of times.

Quarter-zip and a smile

He’s growing up fast! Prince William and Catherine released a new photo of Prince Louis, their youngest child, marking his eighth birthday.

Fancy flying

This $12.5 billion airport will be Africa’s biggest – and possibly the world’s busiest.

Quiz time

Think you know about the weather? In lieu of this week’s news quiz, take CNN’s Weather Myths Quiz. What you learn might save your life one day.

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Lightning never strikes the same place twice — fact or fiction?

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B. Fiction

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And finally…

▶️ Iran war’s impact on safe sex

The CEO of the world’s largest condom maker has said prices could go up — and he’s blaming it on the Iran war.

The-CNN-Wire

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