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One of two missing University of South Florida doctoral students found dead and a roommate has been named a suspect

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Published 12:45 PM

By Isabel Rosales, Jason Morris, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities found the body of one of two missing University of South Florida doctoral students Friday on a bridge connecting St. Petersburg and Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The student whose remains were found is Zamil Limon, Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27, were last seen April 16 near and at the University of South Florida campus, respectively, according to the university’s police.

One person, Hisham Abugharbieh, who was Limon’s roommate, is in custody, after law enforcement was called to his home for a reported domestic violence incident this morning, Maurer said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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