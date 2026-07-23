Secret court, ‘desert ghosts,’ a journey worth telling: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Gina Park, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! How good are you at badminton? More importantly, could you beat a robot? At a Chinese mall, visitors put their skills to the test.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Secret keeping

A little-known court tasked with handling highly sensitive deportation cases against alleged alien terrorists had lain dormant for 30 years. A first-of-its-kind case filed by the Trump administration sprang it back to life.

2️⃣ Making ends meet

A growing number of workers at some of the nation’s largest companies are relying on food stamps and Medicaid, a recent report found. The findings highlight the affordability challenges facing many American households.

3️⃣ ‘Desert ghosts’

It’s not every day that a YouTube video triggers a major wildlife discovery, yet that’s exactly what Mohammed Almuntasir unknowingly did when he hit upload in 2017. Take a look.

4️⃣ Architectural accessories

The narrow alleyways of Old Cairo are a portal to the earliest days of the Egyptian capital. Capturing the neighborhood’s aura and craftsmanship, two sisters transformed its rich history into wearable designs.

5️⃣ Journey worth telling

“The Odyssey” is an ancient Greek epic poem that tells the story of the 10 grueling years it took Odysseus to return home. Yet today, the term holds a more romanticized meaning.

Watch this

🌊 Floating away: A dad rushed his son to safety as floodwaters in West Virginia swept away a shed, a four-wheeler and other debris. ➕ Download the CNN Weather app.

Top headlines

Check this out

🏖️ Tropical getaway: Just beyond the edges of one of the largest cities on the planet, a stretch of ancient rainforest and coastline lies mostly unknown to international travelers, featuring the best Brazilian beaches you’ve probably never heard of.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🗳️ Which of these states is one of the two leading contenders for the first spot on Democrats’ 2028 primary calendar?

﻿A. Colorado

B. Maine

C. Nevada

D. North Dakota

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Leopard attacks worker in liquor store

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Nevada’s backers have pointed to the state’s diversity, strong labor unions and status as a competitive battleground state as reasons why Democrats should give it the top slot.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.