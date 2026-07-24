NYPD evaluating possible hate crime after 2 men were stabbed in unprovoked attack, officials say

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By Mark Morales, Lila Dominus, CNN

(CNN) — Two men were stabbed Thursday afternoon in broad daylight on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City, according to police, who are evaluating whether the attacks were potential hate crimes.

One victim was an Asian man and the other was a Jewish man, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, and witness and victim statements report the attacker yelled “Allahu Akbar” during both attacks. The initial investigation suggests mental health may have been a factor in the stabbings, she said.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Raul Morales, is in custody as an investigation into a possible motive is ongoing, police said. CNN is working to determine more about the stabbing.

Both victims — ages 57 and 50 — were stabbed “throughout” their bodies, according to the NYPD. The attack was unprovoked, two law enforcement sources said.

“At this time there is no known link between Morales and either of the victims, nor between the victims and each other,” Tisch said.

Police received a 911 call just after 1:30 pm and found the first victim conscious and alert with a stab wound to his back, according to a law enforcement official.

The other victim was stabbed in the chest, according to a source. One stabbing took place at West 84th Street and Central Park West, and the other happened just blocks away near West 86th Street and Central Park West. They were transferred to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition and are expected to survive.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed in a post on X he had been briefed on the “horrifying stabbings” and police are investigating the motive of the attacks.

“These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city,” Mamdani wrote, adding that he is relieved both victims are in stable condition.

Marianna Ellenberg, a witness, said she saw “a man kneeling on the street with a knife just sticking out of his back, like a movie.”

“I’ve been robbed myself, but to actually see just the knife sticking out, it’s just like that kind of cruel violence at 2 p.m. (in) the afternoon in bright sunlight,” she added. “It just kind of reminds you this idea of your safety zone, like nothing is safe.”

Volunteers with the Jewish civilian neighborhood watch group Shomrim said they responded to a call to their hotline and arrived to the scene after one of the stabbings.

The victim they saw was wearing a yarmulke, the skullcap traditionally worn by many Jewish men, and was either on his way to or returning from synagogue, Shomrim volunteer Michael Jacobs told CNN.

“He’s a respected person in the neighborhood, minding his own business, just going to pray,” Jacobs said, noting the attack occurred on Tisha B’Av, a Jewish day of mourning and fasting.

Jacobs said volunteers saw the suspect flee and credited officers with a rapid response that led to an arrest. “The police response was very, very quick, which was massively helpful in order to be able to catch him,” he said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

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CNN’s John Miller, Alaa Elassar and Bonney Kapp contributed to this report.