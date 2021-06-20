Tribal interpreter shares knowledge of camas bloom at Lolo Pass

CNN - Regional

By Antonio Ibarra

MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — The field ahead looked like a glistening, sparkling lake under the beaming sunlight as a group of people made their way toward Packer Meadow. But as they got closer, the sparkles revealed thousands of bright blooming camas plants swaying in the summer wind. For Master Tribal Interpreter Roger Amerman, it’s a sight he’s been wanting to see for almost a year now.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to present in public ever since COVID happened,” said Amerman, who has family heritage from both the Choctaw Nation and the Nez Perce Tribe. “I was very depressed not being able to do my presentations about the camas plant in person. It was honestly hurting, but being able to be out here with visitors today feels like magic.”

This week, Amerman, who has been giving presentations and organized programs about Native American architecture and cultural plants for 25 years, returned to Packer Meadow, nestled in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest west of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, for the annual “Camas is Blooming” event to share historical and cultural information about the camas plant and its relationship to the Nez Perce and Salish people.

The event was held June 16-18 during peak blooming season at the Montana-Idaho state line in coordination with the U.S National Forest Service.

In front of visitors and thousands of blooming camas plants, Amerman shared his in-depth knowledge of the cultural ecology of the Montana native plant, allowing guests to experience the smell of cooked camas and admire various tribal artifacts and handcrafts ranging from traditional baskets to colorful necklaces.

Amerman’s son, Preston, sitting quietly next to his dad, said he felt the joy that was radiating from him as he spoke and talked to visitors about the camas plant.

“It was pretty exciting to see my dad out there,” Preston said. “It really took a mental toll on him not being able to present in front of others and it was a real culture shock after he was forced to stay inside. I can see that he’s been waiting for this day to come.”

One of the main goals of Amerman’s presentations is to show people how to appreciate the landscape of Packer Meadow and to teach them how people have used the camas plant culturally for thousands of years.

“Aesthetically people are moved by the meadow, but when people hear my talk, their appreciation of the space around them is changed when you add a human element,” Amerman said.

Camas plants are considered a key staple of the Nez Perce and Salish people. The iconic bright blue color of the plant can be found in traditional clothing and other tribal artifacts and years back the cooked version of camas was also considered of high worth and was used for trading purposes with other tribes.

This native plant has not gone unscathed by the effects of climate change and human impacts on the environment. Amerman said the population growth of camas in and around Montana has seen big declines due to the past 200 years of intense pioneer agriculture around the Northwest part of the country.

“Back then much of the land was drained and turned into vast agriculture and ranching fields which damages the soil and prevents the camas from growing,” he said. “Our identity is in crisis.”

Amerman said this year’s bloom has been one of the most magnificent he and other visitors have seen in recent years thanks in part to the early spring showers that have hit the region.

For Cindy Swidler, who is a yearly visitor at Packer Meadow during the camas plant blooming season, the drive from Missoula to Lolo Pass was well worth it and culturally eye-opening.

“Typically I would just come here for the aesthetics, but after hearing him talk, it brought into my own understanding a great appreciation of the importance of camas to him and his people,” Swidler said. “My message to other visitors is that if Amerman’s here, they should come and hear him. It’s fabulous to hear his wealth of knowledge not only of the plant but also of the area and the cultures that used it and cultivated it.”

The camas bloom, which normally starts in late spring, will last into the summer.

“This is by far the best classroom to teach others about this native plant which is so important for my people, and you can’t replace that,” Amerman said.

