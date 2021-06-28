3 dead after violent weekend in Kansas City

CNN - Regional

By Chris Oberholtz

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — Kansas City police are investigating after three separate homicides on Sunday. Right now, they say they’re working to find possible suspects.

This now brings the city’s homicide rate up to 74 for the year so far. The rate is a little lower than it was this time last year, but it’s still higher compared to this date between 2017 and 2019.

In 2020, Kansas City was at around 90 homicides near the end of June. In 2019, it was around 65. In 2018, it was around 58 and 2017 was around 69.

On Sunday, police say they received several calls about a disturbance at an apartment complex at 80th Street and Campbell Avenue. Just after midnight, officers say they found a man unresponsive outside one of the buildings.

According to police, his injuries were unknown. Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were then called about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to Independence and Lawn avenues for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in a vehicle. According to police, he was also taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Then, police say a woman was shot and killed at Ninth Street and Prospect Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they’re still gathering information in these incidents. No suspects have been named at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.