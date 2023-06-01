Senegalese opposition leader jailed for two years for ‘corrupting youth’

By Stephanie Busari, CNN

(CNN) — Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been sentenced to two years in prison for “corrupting youth,” according to state media.

The conviction means Sonko, who has a large youth following and is the leader of the PASTEF party (Patriots of Senegal for Ethics, Work and Fraternity), will not be eligible to stand for the country’s upcoming 2024 elections.

The court cleared Sonko of other charges, including rape, Radio Television Senegalaise said.

Sonko previously said that the rape allegation was politically motivated by President Macky Sall’s government.

