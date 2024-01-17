Princess of Wales in hospital for up to two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery



CNN

By Max Foster, Sharon Braithwaite, David Wilkinson and Christian Edwards, CNN

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales, will spend up to two weeks recovering in hospital after successfully undergoing abdominal surgery.

“Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Wednesday.

The operation was successful and Catherine – known by many as Kate – will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, it said.

It is unclear what the surgery was for, but a royal source told CNN that the 42-year-old’s condition was non-cancerous.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” it added.

Once discharged, the Princess of Wales is expected to recover at home in Windsor, the royal source said.

She is likely to be advised to recuperate for two to three months, and her return to official duties will depend on medical advice closer to the time, the source said.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the palace said, and promised to provide further updates when possible.

William, Prince of Wales, will be by his wife’s and children’s side through her recovery, the royal source said.

He will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital, and during the immediate period following her return home. William and Kate are not expected to travel internationally for the coming months, according to the source.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the palace said.

Kate, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on January 9, does not have any known medical issues. She is known for being fit and healthy.

The London Clinic, near Regent’s Park in central London, describes itself as the United Kingdom’s largest independent private hospital.

Shortly after Kate’s hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles will also be going to hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace said the 75-year-old would undergo a “corrective proceedure” and described his condition as “benign.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.