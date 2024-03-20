Idris Elba to direct ‘Dust to Dreams,’ upcoming film backed by Nigerian movie powerhouse Mo Abudu

By Leah Collins, CNN

(CNN) — Golden Globe winner Idris Elba has announced that he will be writing and directing an upcoming short film in an ongoing commitment to empower Africa’s creative economy, slated to star music icon Seal and backed by Nigerian superproducer Mo Abudu.

Backed by Nigerian superproducer Mo Abudu, the short film titled “Dust to Dreams” is written by Elba and will feature a star-studded cast topped by Seal, alongside Nollywood actresses Eku Edewor and Atlanta Bridget Johnson. Former Nigerian Idol contestant Constance Olatunde (also known as “Konstance”) will also be making her film debut.

The project is part of a collaboration announced last year between the “Luther” and “The Wire” star with Abudu’s EbonyLife Films, to develop emerging African talent and support creative industries throughout the continent – as well as the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), through its program called Creative Africa Nexus (Canex). Abudu will serve as both executive producer and producer.

Plot details are scant, but a press release shared the following synopsis: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, Nigeria, the film follows the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter, as she meets her father for the first time.”

Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Abudu shared, “I am delighted to be working with Afreximbank and this incredibly talented team. ‘Dust to Dreams’ is a story close to my heart, and I’m thrilled to bring it to life with such passionate collaborators.”

Abudu has been described by Forbes as “Africa’s Most Successful Woman” and ranked as one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television” by The Hollywood Reporter.

Elba – a Brit of Sierra Leonean and Ghanaian descent ­– made his feature directorial debut in 2018 with British crime drama “Yardie.”

