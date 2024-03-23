Russia says suspects in Crocus concert hall attack detained as death toll rises to 115

By Darya Tarasova, Anna Chernova, Tim Lister and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — The death toll from a gun attack on a concert hall near Moscow has risen to 115 as eyewitnesses recalled the moment that attackers armed with guns and incendiary devices stormed the popular venue on Friday night.

Friday’s assault, the deadliest terror attack on Russia’s capital in decades, comes less than a week after President Vladimir Putin secured victory in a stage-managed election, tightening his grip on the country he has ruled since the turn of the century.

Testimony emerged on social media, detailing the horrific scenes as survivors recalled playing dead to escape the attackers.

“They [the assailants] were standing there at the exit,” one woman said on Instagram. “We got up and started walking. They saw us. Some of them ran back and started shooting at people. I fell on the floor and pretended I was dead. And the girl next to me was killed.

“Then the flames flared up and they closed the door. They probably couldn’t lock it. I lay breathing under the door. After some time, I crawled out, looked around, there was smoke everywhere, and I crawled towards the exit.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee gave an update on Saturday, saying 115 people were dead and 121 injured. It added that the death toll was likely to rise and that four men suspected of carrying out the attack had been taken into custody while trying to cross Russia’s border with Ukraine. Earlier the terror group ISIS took responsibility for the attack but provided no evidence to support the claim.

“Special services and law enforcement agencies in the Bryansk region, near the border with Ukraine, detained four suspects from among those who committed a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall,” the committee said.

According to state-media RIA Novosti, “the weapons used by the terrorists were prepared in advance in a cache, the FSB (Security Service) reported.”

“After the terrorist attack, the criminals intended to cross the border of the Russian Federation and Ukraine and had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side, the FSB said,” according to RIA Novosti.

Russian state news agency Tass also reported that the assailants had “contacts on the Ukrainian side. The terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall was carefully planned.”

Neither agency specified the nature of the alleged contacts.

A day after the attack, some Russian officials suggested that despite the ISIS claim of responsibiliity, Ukraine may have been involved in the shooting. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram: “Now we know in which country these bloody bastards planned to hide from persecution – Ukraine.”

Several Ukrainian agencies have categorically denied any connection with the attack.

Suspects detained

Video footage from the Crocus City Hall showed the vast complex, which is home to both a music hall and shopping center, on fire with smoke billowing into the air.

RIA Novosti reported the armed individuals “opened fire with automatic weapons” and “threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire.” They then “allegedly fled in a white Renault car,” the news agency said. A white Renault was later reportedly stopped near the city of Bryansk in the early hours of Saturday. Images showed it had been extensively damaged.

One woman who was inside the concert hall waiting for a performance to begin said on social media: “I saw people above running around, everyone was yelling, like, “Run!”… We started running, and then the shooting began…The next thing I know we’re just falling down the aisle.

“When I got up I cracked my head on a seat. Then we’re just jumping over … when we were running, when we realized that here they were, three or five meters behind us … We were running and then jumping onto the stage, where there was an immediate exit,” she said.

State media Russia 24 reported the roof of the venue partially collapsed. The fire was brought under control more than six hours later. “There are still some pockets of fire, but the fire has been mostly eliminated,” Moscow governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Telegram.

Rescuers continued to work at the scene on Saturday, the Russian Emergencies Ministries said, including in the auditorium where the ceiling had collapsed.

Horrific scenes after gunmen opened fire

The carnage broke out before a concert by the band Picnic, according to Russia 24.

Video footage showed panic as the attack unfolded, with crowds of people huddling together, screaming and ducking behind cushioned seats as gunshots started echoing in the vast hall. One group sheltering next to a large wall of windows outside the concert venue were forced to break them to escape the gunfire, video obtained by CNN shows.

Footage geolocated by CNN shows an armed individual starting at least one fire inside the venue. The individual is seen carrying something in their hand and, as they walk off-screen, a bright flash of light from a large flame is seen in the video.

A SWAT team was called to the area and more than 70 ambulance teams and doctors assisted victims. According to the Kremlin, Putin was informed about the attack and is being kept updated on measures on the ground.

Putin wished those injured in the attack a speedy recovery, the state-run RIA-Novosti news agency said, and “conveyed his gratitude to the doctors.”

Picnic’s manager told state media that the performers were unharmed. Meanwhile, Shaman, the band’s singer, said he would pay for the funerals of the victims and treatment for those injured.

“We are all one big family. And in a family there is no such thing as somebody else’s grief,” the singer, known for his nationalistic views, said in a video posted on the Russian social media network Vkontakte to his more than 600,000 followers.

US had warned of potential attack

Earlier this month, the US embassy in Russia said it was “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow,” including concerts. The embassy warned US citizens to avoid large gatherings. On Friday, following reports of the Crocus City Hall attack, it advised US citizens not to travel to Russia.

Starting in November, there has been a steady stream of intelligence that ISIS-K was determined to attack in Russia, according to two sources familiar with the information.

ISIS-K stands for ISIS-Khorasan, the terror organization’s affiliate that is active in Afghanistan and the surrounding region.

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the US government had had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow – potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts – and that this is what prompted the State Department to issue the public advisory.

In a speech Tuesday, Putin had blasted the American warnings as “provocative,” saying “these actions resemble outright blackmail and the intention to intimidate and destabilize our society.”

A US official said Friday that Washington had no reason to doubt ISIS’ claim that it was responsible for the latest attack.

