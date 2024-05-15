Vladimir Putin arrives in China for state visit as Russian troops advance in Ukraine

By Simone McCarthy, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for the start of a two-day state visit underlining close alignment with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as Russian troops advance in Ukraine.

The visit — Putin’s symbolic first overseas foray since entering a new term as Russia’s president last week – is the latest sign of the deepening relations as the two bind their countries closer in the face of heavy frictions with the West.

Putin landed in the Chinese capital hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday announced via his office that he would halt all upcoming international visits, as his troops defend against Russia’s advances in his country’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

The war, as well as the conflict in Gaza, is expected to feature in Xi and Putin’s meetings, alongside discussions on their expanding trade, security and energy ties.

Ahead of the trip, Putin hailed the “unprecedented level of strategic partnership” between the countries in an interview with Chinese state media Xinhua.

He said the leaders aimed to “strengthen foreign policy coordination” and deepen cooperation in “industry and high-tech, outer space and peaceful uses of nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and other innovative sectors.”

He also praised China’s “approaches to resolving the crisis in Ukraine.” Beijing has never condemned Russia’s invasion, rather it claims neutrality in the conflict and has called for peace talks that take both sides’ positions into account.

The two leaders – who declared a “no limits” partnership weeks before the February 2022 invasion – have continued to strengthen their countries’ diplomatic, trade and security ties since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both see each other as key partners in their converging vision to reshape a world order they see as led by the United States.

Trade between the two economies has surged in the wake of the war, hitting record levels last year, as other countries introduced sanctions aimed at draining Russia’s war coffers and limiting its access to goods that could be used on the battlefield.

Xi hosts Putin in Beijing as the Chinese leader comes under under mounting pressure from the US and Europe to ensure exports from China aren’t propping up Russia’s war effort.

White House officials in recent weeks have confronted China on what they believe is Beijing’s substantial support – in the form of goods like machine tools, drone and turbojet engines and microelectronics – for Russia’s defense industrial base.

This is the fourth in-person meeting between Xi and Putin – known for their personal chemistry – since the invasion and Putin’s second visit to Beijing in that time. Xi also visited Moscow in 2023 after entering his new term as China’s president.

The two leaders are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements, the Kremlin said Tuesday. They are also expected to celebrate 75 years of their diplomatic relations at what Chinese state media has described as a “gala event.”

Besides meeting with Xi in Beijing, Putin is also expected to visit Harbin, the capital of China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province bordering Russia’s Far East, where he will attend trade and cooperation forums.

