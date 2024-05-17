Spanish tourists among four killed in Afghanistan shooting: Spanish Prime Minister

By Masoud Popalzai and Al Goodman, CNN

(CNN) — Four people were killed, including three Spanish citizens, in a shooting in central Afghanistan on Friday, according to Spanish and Afghan authorities.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesperson Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani said the three Europeans and one Afghan citizen were killed in Bamyan city.

A Spanish person is also among the wounded, a Spanish diplomatic source told CNN.

The Spanish diplomatic source said late Friday that Spain’s Foreign Ministry is working with its Emergency Consular Unit to clarify the circumstances, attend to those affected in every way possible, and contact their families.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the Spanish shooting victims as tourists, according to a post on X.

“Overwhelmed by the news of the murder of Spanish tourists in Afghanistan. I am closely following the situation. The Emergency Consular Unit of the Spanish Foreign Ministry is working to offer all necessary assistance. I want to convey all my sympathy to their family and friends,” the prime minister posted.

Qani also expressed condolences for the deaths, saying, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this crime, expresses its deep feelings to the families of the victims and assures that all the criminals will be found and punished.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

