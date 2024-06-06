British doctor Michael Mosley who popularized the 5:2 diet goes missing on Greek island

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — British journalist, writer and doctor Michael Mosley, who popularized a type of intermittent fasting known as the 5:2 diet, has gone missing on the Greek island of Symi.

A search operation is underway after his wife reported him missing on Thursday morning, Reuters reported, citing local police officials. His agent has also confirmed his disappearance to PA Media.

The television doctor – known for UK documentary shows such as Channel 4’s “Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?” and the BBC’s “Trust Me, I’m A Doctor” – was last seen early afternoon local time on Wednesday heading out for a walk.

The 67-year-old broadcaster has also appeared on British factual entertainment programmes such as BBC’s “The One Show” and ITV’s “This Morning,” and has been a columnist for British newspaper the Daily Mail.

He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2002 for outstanding non-fiction special (informational) after executive producing the 2001 BBC mini-series “The Human Face,” which examined the science behind facial beauty, expression, and fame.

The father of four deliberately infested himself with parasites to learn more about them for BBC’s 2014 programme “Infested! Living with Parasites.”

Mosley and his wife, who host theatre tours together, last month attended the literary Hay Festival in Wales, where he presented a special edition of his BBC Radio 4 show “Just One Thing,” according to PA Media.

