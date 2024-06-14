Meloni and Macron in abortion spat at G7 summit

By Christian Edwards, Niamh Kennedy, Barbie Latza Nadeau and Nic Robertson, CNN

(CNN) — Italy has been accused of attempting to strip a reference to “safe and legal abortion” from the text of the Group of Seven summit’s final declaration, drawing a rebuke from French President Emmanuel Macron as domestic politics threatens to spoil the bloc’s display of unity in southern Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni defended her conservative government’s position and accused Macron of playing politics, days after he called snap parliamentary elections in France for later this month.

“There is no reason to argue about issues on which we have already agreed for some time. I believe it is profoundly wrong, in difficult times like these, to campaign using a precious forum like the G7,” Meloni told reporters Thursday.

Macron said he “regretted” Italy’s attempt to remove the reference, telling an Italian journalist on the sidelines of the summit that France intends to “defend with force” the right to abortion.

“France shares this vision of equality between men and women. It is not a vision that is shared by all the political spectrum. I regret it but I respect it because it was the sovereign choice of your people,” he said.

The spat comes as the G7 leaders work to hash out the final wording of their communique, the crowning document of this year’s summit in Puglia, which sets out the bloc’s values and agenda for the year ahead.

The bloc has used the past two summits primarily to stress its support for Ukraine as the country tries to repel Russia’s invasion and show it remains undivided in the face of resurgent global threats.

But, coming swiftly after European parliamentary elections which saw far-right parties make gains in several countries – and ahead of the United States presidential election in November – national political issues have intruded on this summit more than in previous years.

US President Joe Biden, who has made protecting abortion rights a centerpiece of his reelection bid, has pushed to keep the reference to reproductive rights in the communique, according to US officials.

The 2023 G7 communique, released after the last summit in Hiroshima, Japan, called for “access to safe and legal abortion and post abortion care.” Previous summits’ communiques had stopped short of using the word “abortion,” calling instead for access to sexual and reproductive health services.

“The president felt very strongly that we need to have at the very least the language that references what we did in Hiroshima on women’s health and reproductive rights,” a senior US administration official said.

Another US official said the “language in this year’s communique will endorse the language” used in the Hiroshima text, adding that Biden and Meloni were unlikely to discuss abortion rights during their meeting Friday.

The concerns about the precise wording show how febrile the issue of abortion has become in the US in particular, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, a decision made possible by a solid six-member conservative majority, including three judges nominated by former President Donald Trump.

In Italy, however, Meloni’s conservative platform helped propel her Brothers of Italy party to power in 2022. Since then, she has largely toed the G7’s line on geopolitical issues, maintaining Italy’s support for Ukraine, while pushing hard-right policies domestically. She has previously called abortion a “tragedy,” surrogacy “inhuman” and has removed lesbian mothers’ names from their children’s birth certificates.

Francesco Lollobrigida, Meloni’s brother-in-law, informal spokesman and Italy’s agriculture minister, suggested the reason Meloni feels so strongly about this issue was because the Pope has been present at the summit.

The spat between Meloni and Macron comes after France in March became the world’s first country to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution, the culmination of an effort which began in direct response to the US Supreme Court’s decision to roll back abortion rights in America.

“France integrated this right of women to an abortion, the freedom to have control over one’s body within this institution. The same sensibility is not shared in your country today,” Macron told an Italian journalist at the summit.

