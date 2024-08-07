One dead and several injured after hotel collapses in Germany

By Claudia Otto and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person has died and several people have been injured after a hotel collapsed in the popular wine village of Kröv in western Germany overnight.

Four people are still missing, a fire department spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

There were 14 people in the building at the time of the collapse, the spokesperson said.

While the building is still partially intact, it is moving by 4 millimeters (0.16 inches) an hour, so rescue operations are proving to be difficult.

Around 250 firefighters, paramedics, police and technical relief workers, including special forces, rescue dog teams and drone units, are on site.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.