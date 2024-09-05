Skip to Content
Police shoot armed suspect near Israeli consulate in Munich

Published 3:40 AM

By Stephanie Halasz, CNN

(CNN) — Police have shot and wounded a person who was apparently carrying a weapon near the Israeli consulate in Munich, Germany, a police spokesperson said.

Police said Thursday the shots were fired on Karolinenplatz in the center of the city, where a large police operation is underway. It is unclear currently whether the suspect is alive or dead, and there is no indication others are involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

