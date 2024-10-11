Nobuyo Oyama, voice of beloved ‘Doraemon,’ dies aged 90

By Jessie Yeung and Yumi Asada, CNN

Tokyo (CNN) — Nobuyo Oyama, the voice of beloved Japanese anime “Doraemon” for a generation of children across Asia, has died at age 90, her agency confirmed on Friday.

Oyama died on September 29 due to old age, according to the Actors 7 agency. It apologized for the delay in its statement, adding: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness you extended to the deceased during her lifetime.”

A private funeral attended by relatives was held for Oyama, the agency said.

Oyama was best known for voicing the eponymous character in the “Doraemon” television show, which aired from 1979 through 2005 – just one of three shows in the larger Doraemon franchise, which became globally popular, especially in regional markets like Hong Kong and Vietnam.

The franchise includes dozens of animated films, video games, music albums and manga series.

They follow the adventures of Doraemon, a robotic cat from the 22nd century who arrives in the present day to help a young boy called Nobita “who’s terrible at everything,” according to the franchise’s official website. The friendly-looking blue-and-white character often rescues Nobita by pulling secret gadgets from the future out of the pocket in his stomach.

Oyama was born in Tokyo, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK. Before voicing Doraemon, she also played a role in NHK’s puppet show “Boo Foo Woo,” which ran from 1960 to 1967, the broadcaster said.

But it was the animated show that launched her to worldwide fame – so much so that the 1979 show is also known as the “Oyama edition” to distinguish it from other Doraemon adaptations.

The news of Oyama’s death spurred a wave of tributes on social media, with fans from across the world expressing condolences and remembering her as an iconic voice of their childhoods.

“Ms. Nobuyo Ōyama… She was someone who supported me from the very beginning of my career. Thank you so much for all your hard work over the years. I truly appreciate it,” tweeted Kazuhiko Inoue, who voiced fan favorite character Kakashi in the global manga hit “Naruto,” and had parts in other popular series including “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” and “Demon Slayer.”

“When I think of Doraemon, Nobuyo Oyama’s voice plays in my mind,” one user wrote on social platform X. Another wrote: “Doraemon, I’ve loved you ever since I can remember, thanks to Nobuyo Oyama.”

Others expressed grief that Oyama had died so shortly after the death in July of Noriko Ohara, the voice of Nobita.

