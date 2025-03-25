Centuries-old Buddhist temple destroyed as ‘unprecedented’ South Korea wildfires leave at least 19 dead

By Gawon Bae and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — South Korea grounded firefighting helicopters following a fatal crash on Wednesday as authorities struggle to contain “unprecedented” wildfires that have ravaged the country’s southeast, killing at least 19 people and destroying a centuries-old Buddhist temple.

The helicopter crashed while working to contain a fast-spreading fire in Uiseong County, located more than 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of the capital Seoul, according to local fire officials. The pilot, the only person onboard, was confirmed dead.

At least 19 people have been killed and 19 others injured as wildfires fueled by dry air and strong winds rage in the country’s southern regions, threatening several historic sites, according to a situation report released by the Interior Safety Ministry.

Among those killed were four civil servants dispatched to fight the wildfire, authorities said.

The 1,300-year-old Gounsa temple in Uiseong County, a major Buddhist landmark, was burned to the ground with its ceremonial bell the only piece appearing somewhat intact, according to photos from the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism.

Some of the artifacts that were in the historic site, including the seated stone Buddha designated a treasure by the state, were spared from the fire as they were relocated to other temples ahead of the approaching blazes, it added.

More than 10,000 firefighters, police and civil servants have been deployed to multiple areas in the south since dozens of blazes broke out over the weekend, authorities said.

As of Wednesday, the fires had burned more than 17,398 hectares (nearly 43,000 acres) of land, officials said.

Han Duck-soo, South Korea’s prime minister and acting president, said the fires were the worst the country has seen in recent years and had caused “unprecedented damage.”

“We need to focus all our capabilities on extinguishing wildfires for the rest of this week as we’re concerned about unprecedented wildfire damages,” Han told reporters.

Officials in Andong and other southeastern areas ordered residents to evacuate on Tuesday as strong and dry winds hampered efforts to contain the blazes. As of Wednesday, 68% of the fire in Uiseong and Andong had been contained, according to authorities.

In recent days, the wildfires have spread across the Uiseong area and reached dangerously close to the historic Hahoe Folk Village in Andong, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Residents of the village have been asked to evacuate and firefighters have sought to protect the traditional homes, known as “hanoks,” by deploying water around the site’s perimeter.

The wildfires broke out Friday after a spark from a lawn mower ignited in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang province, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Seoul.

The government declared a state of emergency for Ulsan city, South and North Gyeongsang provinces on Saturday. The Korea Forest Service raised its wildfire warning to the highest “serious” level nationwide Tuesday, urging local governments to assign more resources to emergency response and tighten entry restrictions for forests and parks.

As of Wednesday, wildfires were still active in several areas of North and South Gyeongsang and Ulsan city.

Authorities have issued a dry weather alert for the affected areas and wider southeastern regions, however officials hope rain forecasted for Thursday will assist firefighters in their efforts to put out the blazes.

Wildfires are not unusual in South Korea, particularly in February, March and April when conditions are driest.

However, Han said this year has been particularly bad – with 244 wildfires reported, 2.4 times higher than the same period last year.

“We sincerely ask the people to pay special attention and cooperate to prevent wildfires so that our neighbors do not have to suffer the same pain due to large-scale wildfires that repeat every year,” Han said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

