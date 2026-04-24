Italian peacekeepers replace Jesus statue vandalized by Israeli soldiers

By Ivan Watson, Angus Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Italian peacekeepers have replaced a statue of Jesus Christ in a village in southern Lebanon after an Israeli soldier was pictured taking what appears to be a hammer or ax to the figure.

Israel apologized and placed two soldiers in detention after the image caused outrage in Christian communities in Lebanon and across the world. Another six soldiers have been questioned over the incident, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “wholly inconsistent with the values expected” of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)﻿.

On Wednesday, Italian peacekeepers escorted Archbishop Paolo Borgia, the Vatican’s ambassador to Lebanon, to the predominantly Christian village of Debel, where they were met by church bells and applause.

The small village in southern Lebanon has been mostly cut off from the rest of the country by the two-month war between Israel and the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah.

Debel is one of 55 Lebanese towns and villages currently occupied by Israeli forces and four miles west of Bint Jbeil, a place believed by the IDF to be a Hezbollah stronghold and the scene of recent fighting.

Debel’s residents say Israeli troops restrict almost all travel to and from their village.

Some 1,600 people remain in Debel, including 500 children, down from a pre-war population of around 4,000.

Internet connection in the village is limited and not enough food and medicine is being brought in, said Milia Louka, who fled Debel to Beirut two weeks ago.

“We go to sleep terrified because we never know what is going to happen,” she said.

Two of Louka’s family members have been killed by Israeli airstrikes since the war began.

On Thursday, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thanked the Italian peacekeeping contingent, saying: “The images of the statue being handed over to the community and placed in the very spot where the statue destroyed a few days ago by an IDF soldier once stood are heart-warming and send a powerful message of hope, dialogue and peace.”

Debel’s Catholic parish priest, Father Fadi Felefli, echoed that sentiment, telling CNN the gift of the new statue was giving residents traumatized by weeks of nearby fighting much-needed hope.

“We accepted (Israel’s) apology because we are hoping that this makes things easier for us, so we don’t feel as suffocated,” he said.

The replacement Jesus figure will be placed in a garden on the outskirts of the village where the original statue stood. Another crucifix, given in replacement by Israel, has been donated to the local parish.

As for the Israeli soldiers who smashed the statue, Felefli told CNN he would continue to spread the Christian message of forgiveness.

“We are the sons of peace and sons of forgiveness; like Jesus said when he was being crucified, ‘God forgive them, for they don’t know what they’re doing.’”

The-CNN-Wire

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