Pay It Forward finds a cat shelter that nurtures and leads to adoptions

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - News anchor Todd Kunz found a place where they provide safe shelter for cats or kittens that are sick, injured, abused, or strayed, or even no longer wanted by their owner. They nurture them and get them back to good health to find them loving, permanent homes.

"I love cats," said founder, Phyllis Danielson.

It's that simple.

"I've always been really sad about cats left outside to fend for themselves," said Danielson. She wanted to keep busy after retiring from 33 years of teaching elementary school. She started the nonprofit Loving Hearts Cat Rescue nine years ago, after all, cats do have nine lives.

"Somebody said, well, find something that you're passionate about and do it," said Danielson. Her daughter was working with a humane society at the time.

"And I said, if you ever get a mama with babies, I'll be glad to foster them," said Danielson. "That's how it started."

It has grown over the years.

Danielson said they take in about 350 kittens or cats per year.

"We have one foster here," she said, gesturing toward a helper standing nearby. "And a whole bunch of other fosters."

Crystal Nielsen and Ann Kelsey are two of the helpers that care for the cats or kittens.

"And we bring them in. We have lots of fosters. The fosters take care of theirs also, and we feed them and do everything we have to do to take care of them. We get them spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, all their shots, and they're ready to go" said Danielson.

They bring them to the PetSmart at 2410 South Hitt Road in Idaho Falls each Saturday to be adopted out. Then the process starts all over again. It is a lot of work and it takes a lot of money. Danielson said she is always amazed at how local people step up.

Time to Pay It Forward.

"We normally have quite a few things given to us, donated to us, and quite a bit of money put in the jar," said Danielson.

"Hi, how are you? I apologize, interrupt for just a second. My name is Jake (Baggaley). How are you?" asked a man walking up to Danielson and shaking her hand.

"I'm fine. How are you?" said Danielson.

"Good to meet both of you guys," said Baggaley, shaking the hands of Nielsen and Kelsey standing next to Danielson. "I'm Jake. I'm with Mountain America Credit Union. It’s Phyllis. right?" he asked Danielson. "I'm with Mount America Credit Union, and we're here today to Pay It Forward to you. I want to say thank you for all of the work that you're doing with Loving Hearts Cats Rescue for our community. It's amazing to get all these animals linked up with families who are looking to have, you know, just a new animal and be able to enjoy that. We know our funds get short sometimes, especially when you've got lots of animals you're working with," said Baggaley.

"And when somebody gets sick," said Danielson.

"Just makes it near impossible, right, to keep up with everything? So we wanted to go ahead and Pay It Forward to you today with $500," said Baggaley, pulling cash out of an envelope and handing it to Danielson.

"Thank you so much," said Danielson, taking the cash.

"We are grateful for all that you guys are doing for the community," said Baggaley.

"Thank you," said Danielson.

"Thank you so much," said Baggaley.

Loving Hearts Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help with fostering. If you are interested in adopting, you can find them at PetSmart on 25th Street in Idaho Falls, south of the Grand Teton Mall every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Danielson said she is also looking for the right, responsible person to take over the operation so she can fully retire.

