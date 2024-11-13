Pay It Forward helps warm The Salvation Army Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KXPI/KIDK/KIFI) - In this Pay It Forward, news anchor Todd Kunz found a place that provides a lot of service for the surrounding community, but the organization has come upon a tight spot of its own and needs the community's help.

Standing outside The Salvation Army in Pocatello, it is a beautiful fall day, sunny and warm. But inside, not so much.

"It is freezing!" said Kellie Anderson, the coordinator for social services for more than three years.

Kunz agreed. It was less than 60 degrees in there! The natural gas is shut off for a reason.

"And they fixed the leak that was tagged, but they fired up the boiler to make sure that everything was going to be okay," said Anderson.

She grew up with her family operating The Salvation Army, so she knows a thing or two about the building.

"So the boiler was built in 1972, and it, well, has just been band-aided ever since. And now it is time to get it fully replaced," said Anderson.

And with winter rapidly on the way, there is a bit of a rush. Local businesses are stepping up.

"A lot of the companies have come out for free to give me quotes on them, which is great," said Anderson. She said people in the community are always helpful.

"We have volunteers usually for about five days a week. They come in from various time frames. They do various stuff around the building. They help in the soup kitchen. They help with the food pantry, the stocking and sorting of the food. Also, they help ring the kettles, ring the bells for the kettle program, along with help in the toy warehouse," said Anderson.

Time to "Pay It Forward."

"Hi Kellie. I'm sorry to interrupt. My name is Jake (Baggaley). How are you?" said a man walking into the cafeteria area and interrupting the conversation.

"Hi," replied Anderson.

"Good to meet you. I'm with Mountain American Credit Union," said Baggaley.

"Okay," said Anderson hesitantly.

"Obviously, The Salvation Army does a ton for our community," said Baggaley.

"Yeah," replied Anderson.

"Especially here in Pocatello and in all of the Eastern Idaho area. We heard your boiler is out," said Baggaley.

"Yes it is. As you can tell, It's freezing," said Anderson.

"You are looking for some donations. And so we'd like to Pay It Forward to you guys," said Baggaley, taking cash out of an envelope.

"Oh, thank you!" said Anderson, a bit surprised.

"With $500," said Baggaley, handing over the cash.

"That's amazing. Thank you so much!" said Anderson.

"Yeah, not a problem," replied Baggaley.

"I appreciate it!" said Anderson.

"It's so awesome. We're just excited to able to help you guys out and hope you guys can get your new boiler," said Baggaley.

"Yes, so hopefully," Anderson agreed.

"So you're not freezing to death," said Baggaley.

"Yes. Thank you so much. I really appreciate it," said Anderson.

"Yeah. Not a problem," said Baggaley.

The services at The Salvation Army in Pocatello included:

The soup kitchen six days a week from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m, which averages between 15 to 60 people each day according to Anderson.

A Fresh Friday produce pantry from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A client's choice pantry Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday morning worship services beginning at 9:20 a.m.

Project shared services, which basically help with utility bills.

The Salvation Army Pocatello is now under new leadership. They can use your help, whether volunteering or donating, or lending a hand with the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree programs. The red kettles will be out at local stores beginning November 25.

If you would like to adopt a family for Christmas, just call the salvation army in Pocatello at 208-232-5318. The Salvation Army is located at 400 N. 4th Avenue in Pocatello.

