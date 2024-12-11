Youth group gets surprise Pay It Forward donation for foster Christmas stockings

REXBURG, Idaho (KXPI/KIDK/KIFI) - A youth group in Rexburg that has spearheaded the perfect holiday service project for the third year in a row. We got wind of it, and wanted to help, and Pay It Forward.

"Very good for our young people to not think about themselves and to look outside themselves at somebody else," said organizer Diane Bruce.

That's the goal. And it's a teaching moment said the leaders. Bruce told news anchor Todd Kunz that there are always donations made for little kids around Christmastime, but never enough for the teens.

These boys and girls in Rexburg have chosen to collect donations of needed items to stuff into big Christmas stockings for the Village foster care closet in Blackfoot. Here is how it works.

A Christmas tree has been up for weeks in the foyer with items listed in cards.

"So every card that is taken, the person comes and replaces it with an ornament. So every ornament on this tree represents somebody that has chosen to take a card with them and take it home, and then donate," said youth leader Brittany Ericksen.

"So when everybody donates a little, we have all of this to do for the foster kids... and look how full they are!" said Bruce, pointing to the stockings with excitement.

How are the youth feeling about their service project?

"I want to see the joy in their faces when they get it, and like, that special Christmas that people don't normally get, and I want them to get that," said Cannon.

"I hope that by the bare minimum they have a good Christmas, and then they'll build their testimony on Christ and be able to trust in Him," said Hunter.

"Just to like, make people like, happy and like, just to be like, make everyone have a better Christmas," said Ainsley.

"To help out our community. To bring light to the world," said Ari.

How about we bring a little surprise to this moment? Time to Pay It Forward.

"Hi Diane. My name is Jake (Baggaley). How are you?" said a man, walking into the gym.

"You're Jake. Nice to meet you," said Bruce.

"I'm with Mountain American Credit Union," said Baggaley.

"OK," replied Bruce.

"We heard about everything you guys are doing with the community and with your stockings and giving them out to our, just giving them out to, you know, all the youth with the foster care," said Baggaley.

"Yeah. Yes," said Bruce.

"We just wanted to show how much we appreciate you and Pay It Forward to you guys with $500 donation," said Baggeley, handing over an envelope of cash.

"No way! Oh! Oh! Hold on. We've got to make an announcement here. Just one second. Hey, can I have everybody's attention?! Everybody hit pause on where you're at. We just have something super crazy exciting. But you tell. You tell what we're doing. OK," said Bruce to the crowd of youth and leaders, and then turning to Baggeley.

"Guys, I think it's awesome what you guys are doing for our community, especially for those kids in foster care. Those kids that really need to have love during the holidays and during the Christmastime. And so just really appreciate all of you guys. And we're here as Mountain America Credit Union to Pay It Forward to you guys with a $500 donation. So, thank you guys for all that you do," said Baggaley to the entire gym full of youth and adult leaders.

"That is awesome!" said Bruce. "I hope, and the prayer is that they have an experience tonight that they don't forget. And when they interact with these kids at school or in the community that they they take time to say hi and say, 'hey, come sit with us.' They invite them. They look outside of themselves. They've been given a lot. And it's time to give back."

The leaders said they were able to stuff nearly 60 stockings, which is about double their goal. So imagine, that many teens are going to have a better Christmas. They delivered the stockings to the Village foster care closet in Blackfoot last Friday.

"Pay It Forward" stories air the second Wednesday of every month. If you know of a nonprofit organization or someone who deserves to be recognized for their contributions to the area, click on "News" then "Pay It Forward" under the menu at the top left of our homepage. Fill out the submission form, or send an email to news anchor Todd Kunz at todd.kunz@localnews8.com.