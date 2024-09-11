Pay It Forward goes behind the scenes of the Bonneville Humane Society Thrift Store

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - Pay It Forward and news anchor Todd Kunz found a place where they sell pet supplies and things for people. Those are the words of Bonneville Humane Society Thrift Store President, Kittie Sieh.

All the money raise goes back into the main goal of helping pets finds forever homes.

"We do the very best we can for every critter," said Sieh.

The Bonneville Humane Society Thrift Store has been around for 50 years, almost 30 in its current building. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with five members on the board.

Sieh said they get wonderful community service and some people often sponsor an animal. The number of volunteers vary.

"Some volunteers come and help with the thrift store because that's our primary, ongoing source of income," said Sieh. People bring in and donate new or gently used items for re-sale.

"They donate things that we can sell. They donate things that we can use. And they donate some things that we can give away," replied Sieh. All of this is meant to help the animals. They are all spayed or neutered before they go to their new homes. It can cost a good amount for the organization.

"Our goal is to get them into good, solid homes forever, where they get all the love and care they deserve," said Sieh

Time to Pay It Forward.

"We received a very, very generous," said Sieh as her voice trails off and a man interrupts the interview.

"Hi. I'm really sorry to interrupt. What's your name?" asked the man.

"My name is Kittie," said Sieh.

"Hi, Kittie. I'm Jake (Baggaley) with Mountain America Credit Union. How are you today?" he asked.

"I'm fine, thank you. Welcome to our facility," said Sieh.

"Great to meet you. We're excited to be here. And today we're here actually to Pay It Forward to you guys and say thank you so much for all you guys are doing for the community, especially helping the animals that are inside of our community. And so we want to Pay It Forward to you guys," said Baggaley.

"That is fabulous," said Sieh.

"With 500 dollars," said Baggaley, as he hands her $500 cash from an envelope.

"Do you know how many spay neuters we can do for that? That's how we evaluate every donation," said Sieh.

"Absolutely. And we know that it'll go to good things," said Baggaley.

"How many vet bills can we pay and how many spay neuters can we do? Because that's our focus is to try to prevent the overabundance of animals. So this is fabulous. Thank you very much," said Sieh.

"Thank you so much," said Baggaley.

"We appreciate it," said Sieh.

"So glad we can help out," said Baggaley.

"That's great. Tudum," said Sieh, holding up the cash for all to see.

The Bonneville Humane Society will be holding a microchip clinic during one of the Saturdays in October. The date is not set yet. Check their Facebook page here or call them at 208-529-9725 or stop by at 444 N. Eastern Avenue in Idaho Falls. It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Sundays and Wednesday.

