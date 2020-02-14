Magical Moments baby contest winners

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Magical Moments baby contest is about celebrating the lives that began at Portneuf Medical Center in 2019.

The fourth annual Magical Moments baby contest winner is Matthew Bombela, and Charlotte Reign Cedeno is the runner up.

Charlotte Reign Cedeno is the runner up.

More than a hundred babies entered in the online photo contest this year.

Voting was based on public popular vote.

Since the early 50s, Portneuf has celebrated the birth of more than 80,000 babies.