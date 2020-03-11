Pocatello water department lays out summer plans

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello's Water and Water Pollution Control Departments have outlined a busy list of 2020 construction projects. The department serves more than 17,600 customers within city limits and in portions of Bannock County. It moves more than 5.5 billion gallons of water per year.

Altogether, crews plan to replace about 1.7 miles of mainline. Work is planned on Melrose Avenue, Booth Drive, Lincoln Avenue, Center Street, Clark Street, Dunn Street, Lovejoy Street, 3rd Avenue, and Gould Street.

"Water main replacement projects are selected on several factors," explains Justin Armstrong, Water Department Superintendent, "including pipe age and pipe condition, serviceability, consequence of failure, and necessity to meet fire-flow and future demands on the system."

Meanwhile, the Water Pollution Control Department will be installing about 1.75 miles of cured-in-place sanitary sewer pipe at 18 locations around Pocatello. They include:

Flamingo Drive W. Sherman Avenue W. Whitman Street Country Club Drive

W. Eldridge Road Hillcrest Drive Opal Avenue Bannock Highway

Bryan Road Toponce Drive Cree Avenue

Moreland Avenue N. Hayes Alley Mahogany Drive

E. Walnut Street W. Lander Street Turf Drive

"Staff have identified these lines as needing rehabilitation through its video inspection of the collection system," said Levi Adams, Water Pollution Control Superintendent. "Cured-in-place pipe rehab can be done for a fraction of the price of traditional construction with little to no disruption of City of Pocatello services and road closures. The process will extend the life of the existing lines for another 50+ years."

Starting March 16, crews with both departments will switch to working between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The shift in working hours allows the crews to take advantage of longer daylight hours and times of low traffic volume as well as improve efficiencies at the construction sites. Emergency personnel with the Water Department are available after hours to respond to service calls or emergencies. Emergency personnel can be reached at 208-234-6181. Staff will continue to be at the Water Pollution Control facility regular hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Water Pollution Control Department is responsible for operating the City's sanitary sewer collection, transport and treatment system including 250 miles of sewer lines. The department treats roughly 7.5 million gallons of wastewater daily from the City of Pocatello and City of Chubbuck.