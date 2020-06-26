Estimated 5 acre fire burns in Pocatello
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An estimated five-acre fire is burning near Outback Golf Park in Pocatello.
Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire has sent three engines to assist the Pocatello Fire Department.
