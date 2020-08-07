Aid for Friends fundraiser goes online

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The annual Aid for Friends Splish Splash Fundraiser was hung out to dry this year because of COVID-19, but that is not stopping the shelter from making a virtual splash.

Instead of the in-person event, the shelter is taking its fundraiser online with a raffle to try and bring in the much-needed funding.

'We need people to help support what we're doing," shelter manager Tammy Moore said. "You know we're just making the best of the resources that we have. We just want people to buy those raffles. We have beautiful items, they can go on our Facebook the Aid for Friends Facebook and click on the link you can even buy raffle tickets online."

The raffle is a week from Friday.

Prizes will be drawn live on Facebook starting at noon.

If you want some tickets for a great cause, click here.